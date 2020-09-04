Former rival of the incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko Svetlana Tikhanovskaya predicted that the protest actions in Belarus would not stop and would be endless. She told NHK about it.

According to her, people who went to protest actions in Belarus are a “force” that puts pressure on Lukashenka.

In addition, Tikhanovskaya expressed concern about the ties of the Belarusian president with Russia. The opposition spokesman fears that Moscow may interfere in the affairs of the republic.

She also commented on Lukashenka’s proposal to hold a repeat presidential election after amendments to the Constitution. In her opinion, one more vote should be held before discussing the constitutional amendments. Tikhanovskaya explained that the people would not accept the president’s proposal.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya reacted to the conclusion of agreements between the President of the country and the Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin. The ex-candidate noted that the new government in Minsk is unlikely to recognize them. The reason for this, she said, is that the people refused to trust Lukashenka.

In Belarus, mass protests have continued for almost a month due to the official results of the presidential elections on August 9, according to which Lukashenka won 80 percent of the vote. Tihanovskaya is located in Lithuania. The Belarusian authorities opened a criminal case on the establishment of the Opposition Coordination Council under the article on seizing power.