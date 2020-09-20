Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on September 20 answered the question why there are no official contacts with the Russian side.

“This is the business of each country. Someone supports us, someone does not. But, of course, we are friendly countries with Russia, and I know that Russians as people support Belarusians, “Tikhanovskaya said in an interview. RBK…

She added that the Opposition Coordination Council is always ready for dialogue and she is personally ready to negotiate with representatives of Russia.

In addition, in this interview, she asked not to see the future president of Belarus in her, but at the same time expressed the hope that a strong leader would be the next head of state.

Tikhanovskaya said this week that if she met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, she would ask him “to support the people of Belarus.”

Speaking about the current President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Tikhanovskaya stressed on September 15 that his resignation is a matter of time, as the country has passed the point of no return and the protests will continue.

Since August 9, protest actions of those who disagree with the results of the presidential elections have continued in Belarus. The opposition accused the authorities of falsifying the results. The US and EU countries did not recognize Lukashenka’s victory.