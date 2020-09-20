Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, in an interview with RBC, commented on her lack of contacts with Russian officials.

“I cannot answer this question. This is the business of every country. Someone supports us, someone does not, ”said Tikhanovskaya.

Belarus and Russia are friendly countries, the Russians support the Belarusians, the oppositionist stressed. “And we are very sorry that Mr. Putin supported Lukashenka and not the Belarusian people. But this is his decision, his choice, we cannot influence him in any way, ”she added.

Tikhanovskaya noted that the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition is always open to dialogue. “I am also open to dialogue with representatives of the Russian Federation,” the ex-candidate assured.

On September 14, a meeting was held between the presidents of Russia and Belarus, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko. Moscow decided to provide Minsk with a promised loan of $ 1.5 billion, which will be used to pay off the debt and refinance past loans. Tikhanovskaya said that the loan should be given to Lukashenka, not the Belarusian people. She also said that the money will go to fund the crackdown on protesters.

Presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9. According to the CEC, Tikhanovskaya won 10 percent of the vote, Lukashenka – 80 percent. This has sparked massive protests across the country that have lasted for six weeks. Lukashenko claims that the West is behind what is happening.