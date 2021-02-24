Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called Crimea and Donbass Ukraine. The interview of the oppositionist to the Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon is available at Youtube…

Tikhanovskaya said that both Crimea and Donbass are Ukraine for her.

“Until recently, the phrase“ de jure, de facto ”was said. But when we now understand that by law we have a president [Александр Лукашенко] lost [выборы], but in fact he retains power – perhaps the situation has become clearer. And there is no need to veil anything, ”said the ex-candidate.

She added that Russia made a mistake by ruining relations between Russians and Ukrainians.

Earlier Tikhanovskaya said that the majority of Belarusians adhere to the point of view that “de jure” Crimea belongs to Ukraine, but “de facto” has already become Russian territory. Kiev called on the oppositionist to decide on the issue of ownership of the peninsula.

Crimea joined Russia in March 2014 following a referendum on the peninsula. Ukraine considers it an occupation.

The presidential elections in Belarus took place on August 9, 2020. The CEC said that Lukashenka won 80 percent of the vote. This triggered massive protests across the country, which have been going on for six months.