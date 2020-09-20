Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said on September 20 that she was not positioning herself as the future head of state.

“I am not asking to see the future president of Belarus in me, because I don’t position myself that way. My pre-election program consisted of three points, the most basic of which was repeated elections, fair and transparent, and open. And already in these elections the president will be elected, “Tikhanovskaya said in an interview. RBK…

She is convinced that the new head of state will be a strong leader with whom Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to talk and negotiate on equal terms.

At the same time, she noted the friendliness of the peoples of Russia and Belarus. “We are always open, our coordinating council is always open to dialogue. I am also open to dialogue with representatives of the Russian Federation, ”added Tikhanovskaya.

A few days ago, Tikhanovskaya said that to overcome the crisis in Belarus, immediate intervention of the international community is required.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian foreign policy department Maria Zakharova stressed that the Russian Foreign Ministry stands for a calm settlement of the situation in Belarus, without external pressure.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.