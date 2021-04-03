Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya appealed to international leaders for support of the Coordinating Council of the Belarusian Opposition (CC). This is stated in her Telegram-channel.

“Today, together with Svetlana Aleksievich and 55 members of the main composition of the Coordination Council, I sent a letter to international organizations and structures, including the UN, OSCE, European Parliament, US State Department and the Council of Europe, with an appeal to support the Constitutional Court,” she said she is.

Tikhanovskaya noted that members of the Constitutional Court were subjected to pressure and repression, and many of its leaders are in prison or were forced to leave the territory of Belarus. “Criminal cases are brought up against members of the Constitutional Court, accused of extremism and terrorism,” the politician said.

According to her, the actions of the authorities have nothing to do with the work of the Constitutional Court, since the goal of the opposition is a peaceful solution to the political crisis.

On April 2, the State Security Committee of Belarus added Tikhanovskaya to the list of persons and organizations involved in terrorist activities. Prior to that, a criminal case was opened against her on the preparation of a terrorist attack. This happened after the words of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. He stated that he would not let the radical opposition escape.

Prior to that, Tikhanovskaya launched a vote on negotiations with the authorities mediated by the UN and the OSCE, in order to “reach out to representatives of the regime who still think about the people and want to get out of the crisis.” She expressed confidence that the vote will restore citizens’ sense of unity, majority and strength. At the same time, Tikhanovskaya announced the start of new protests in the country.

In Belarus, protests have been going on for more than six months after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020, according to the official results of which Lukashenko received 80 percent of the vote. The protesters demand the resignation of the country’s leadership, the holding of new and fair presidential elections, and the punishment of those responsible for the violence against the demonstrators. The actions of those who disagree with the results are harshly suppressed by law enforcement agencies. Tens of thousands of people were detained, many spoke of torture and beating in isolation wards.