Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who announced the preparation of a “black list” of Lukashenka’s punishers, appealed to her compatriots, who on Sunday, September 20, did not go to the protest actions.

She called on those who could not take to the streets “Come up with ideas for posters, sew flags, help rescue loved ones, support them with information.”

Tikhanovskaya clarified that she treats with understanding those people who could not go to the protests and support them.

“Our country has changed forever, and everyone matters now, everyone is important. Even if you have not taken to the streets today, you can take a step towards the new Belarus tomorrow. Everyone can commit an act that will affect the future of our country. Our mutual assistance is our strength “, – the words of Tikhanovskaya Telegram-channel “Pool Pervoy”.

Let us remind you that protest actions were held today in Minsk, Grodno, Gomel, Soligorsk, Vitebsk and other cities of Belarus. In Minsk, security officials began to detain participants in the Justice March. And on September 19, Minsk police detained more than 300 participants of the “Brilliant March”.

