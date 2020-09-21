Protests in Belarus can go on for weeks, months, or even years, without weakening. This was announced on Monday, September 21, by the former presidential candidate of the republic Svetlana Tikhanovskaya at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, which is dedicated to the situation in Belarus.

According to her, the current president of the country, Alexander Lukashenko, hopes that the protests will gradually subside.

“But we will protest as much as necessary – weeks, months or even years, if necessary,” – quotes Tikhanovskaya TASS…

Earlier that day, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, the issue of extending sanctions to Lukashenka as the main responsible person for violations in Belarus would be put on the agenda.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.

Tikhanovskaya refused to recognize the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA considered Lukashenko illegitimate. Until September 24, European countries are planning to impose sanctions against Minsk.