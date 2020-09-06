Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya stay on Youtube acknowledged that she is able to speak with representatives of the Russian authorities in the event that they contact her.

In line with Tikhanovskaya, the leaders of many international locations, together with the USA, Canada and European states, contacted her, and she or he didn’t refuse to speak to anybody. “Everybody referred to as, expressed their assist for the Belarusian individuals. And we’re open to dialogue with representatives of any nation. Due to this fact, if we obtain a name from Russia, we are going to after all speak, ”she stated, including that there was no such name from the Russian aspect.

Tikhanovskaya confused that what is going on in Belarus is an inside drawback of the nation and “we ourselves should resolve it.” On the similar time, she famous that she is all the time prepared for a dialogue, if the leaders of different international locations discover it crucial “to assist us, name, meet to point out solidarity with the Belarusian individuals, or possibly clarify a few of their opinions on this matter”.

Earlier, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya predicted that the protest actions in Belarus wouldn’t cease and could be countless. In line with her, the individuals who took half within the protest actions are a “drive” that places stress on Alyaksandr Lukashenka.

In Belarus, mass protests have continued for nearly a month because of the official outcomes of the presidential elections on August 9, based on which Lukashenka gained 80 % of the vote. Tihanovskaya is situated in Lithuania. The Belarusian authorities opened a felony case on the institution of the Opposition Coordination Council below the article on seizing energy.