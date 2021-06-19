Former presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya announced the Peramoga (Victory) plan, which is to create a chat bot to coordinate the actions of the opposition. She wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

According to her, the chat bot will allow in the future to send massively and simultaneously notifications of specific actions in order to fight the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to “restore the rule of law in the country.”

“The Peramoga plan was created to gather people who operate underground so that they can coordinate with each other, look for like-minded people and safely go to protest actions. Now it looks like a chatbot (…). The information in the chatbot is encrypted: one of the main aspects of the Peramoga plan is security, ”Tikhanovskaya said.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya said that the protests in Belarus have not ended, and, despite the decrease in their number in winter, they have been going on for more than 300 days. “But there was not a day without arrests and violence from the regime – tens of thousands went through prisons,” she said.

Prior to that, it became known that the European Commission has developed a plan for economic assistance to Belarus and is ready to transfer about three billion euros to the country, provided that it is headed by a new president.