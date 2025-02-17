Tikehau capital a financing package of approximately 150 million has structured and guaranteed to support Bridgepoint in increasing their participation in Samy Allianceas reported through a statement.

The firm emphasizes that in the Iberian market it has already invested more than 8,000 million in private debt financing and has made ten divestments for a total value of approximately 400 million euros.

Founded in 2012, Samy is a social media agency that helps companies such as Microsoft, Bimbo and L’Oréal to strengthen their online presence. Through its own technology, the company offers a real -time analysis of specific metrics in social media and influencers marketing services.

With presence in more than 50 countries and with a team of more than 600 employees in their 15 offices, The company closed the last year with about one hundred million in revenues and approximately 20 million euros in Ebitda.

Bridgepoint first invested in Samy Alliance in 2023 Through a capital extension with a minority participation and, since then, it has helped accelerate its inorganic growth strategy with the entry into the markets of Finland, the United States and Colombia.

The new operation involves the departure of other financial partners, such as Aurica and Invereadywhile part of the management team and the founders partially reinvest to support Samy’s next expansion phase, consolidating its position in markets such as Europe, Mexico and the United States.