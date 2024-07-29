Tikehau Capital has entered into exclusive discussions for the sale of Brown Europe to STS Metals

Tikehau Capitala global alternative asset manager has announced that STS Metalsa producer of titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based alloys and other specialty alloys, has entered into exclusive discussions for the acquisition of its portfolio company Brown Europespecialized in the drawing of high-performance alloys for the aerospace industry.

Brown Europe is a major European player in its markets, specializing in the production of wire and rods in alloy steels, stainless steels and superalloys, mainly for the production of fasteners used in aerospace applications. The company operates two plants in France: one in Brive-la-Gaillarde and the other to Laval-de-Cere. Over the last 39 years of activity, Brown Europe has developed specialized experience in wire drawing and cable processing. The company positions itself as a long-term partner of leading manufacturers of fasteners.

After the acquisition by Tikehau Capital in June 2021, as part of its private equity strategy in the aerospace sector, Brown Europe significantly expanded its business and contributed to the recovery of the aerospace sector post-Covid. This growth, particularly strong in Europe, was accompanied by a strengthening of the management team, local hiring and significant investments in the company’s buildings and industrial facilities.

Now that it has reached a new level of development, Brown Europe is well positioned to benefit from a new strategic partner as it seeks to diversify its customer base internationally, expand its product portfolio and capabilities, and reduce supply chain risks. The ambitions of STS Metals for the company are perfectly in line with these objectives.

“This transaction would mark the first divestment of Tikehau Capital’s private equity strategy dedicated to aerospace, confirming our leadership in the aerospace and defense sector, where we invest in niche players with leading market positions and support their growth. The development of Brown Europe over the past three years underlines our commitment to making strategic investments that create substantial value for our stakeholders, including our clients and the Brown Europe teams,” they said. Emmanuel Laillier, Head of Private Equity at Tikehau Capital, e Fabien RoualdesExecutive Director of Tikehau Capital’s aerospace private equity strategy.

“We are thrilled to acquire Brown Europeas it fits well with our business model and the other businesses that make up STS Metals. Brown Europe shares a similar reputation as STS Metals in providing value to its customers through superior service and operational performance. This transaction will enable us to provide a broader range and better service for our products both in Europe and globally,” said David BeddomeCEO of STS Metals.

