The Chinese application, which was launched in 2016, outperformed the Internet giants, as the number of “Tik Tok” visits exceeded “Google” in February 2021 for the first time, and the matter was repeated in March and May, and it became the first in August.

To comment on the future of the intense competition between the major Internet platforms around the world, and the special dimensions it bears, as a Chinese application crowds out well-known American applications, digital media expert Muhammad Abdullah said, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “The Tik Tok application has gained At a higher rate of views from various platforms, such as YouTube, for example, and even within the United States of America, users spend more time on Tik Tok than those on YouTube.”

strength factors

Abdullah attributed the growth of visits in “Tik Tok” to the algorithm adopted by the application, explaining: “The algorithm made the application compete strongly in a short record time, international companies with a long history in controlling the Internet space.”

He added: “The application rose from seventh place in 2020 to first place last year, according to most classifications, including the classification of Cloud Flare, which described Tik Tok as one of the most important domains in the world for the year 2021, as well as surpassing Facebook in social media programs, and was able to topple Google too.”

The expert in digital media attributed the superiority of “Tik Tok” to a number of reasons, explaining: “The policy of the program that does not place many restrictions, and is characterized by ease of use and allowing almost all age groups to use it. Short videos continue to attract the attention of users, especially those related to With music, humorous clips and imitating others, users are also interested in even apps and sites similar to TikTok such as likey and Kwai.”

The Chinese application gives users, especially the new generation, a great opportunity to publish visual content that expresses them, and helps them increase the number of followers, and “Tik Tok” allows brands to reach the target audience in entertaining, funny, innovative and unconventional ways.

When opening Tik Tok, it does not impose a login, but it takes the user directly to the content of the application, a strategy that contributed to increasing the number of users and visits even more, according to Abdullah.

It is worth noting that the list of the ten most visited websites during 2021 came in the following order: Tik Tok, Google, Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, YouTube, Twitter, WhatsApp.