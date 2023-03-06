Incidents have spread in several countries, finally, due to what is known as “Tik Tok challenges” that aim to perform an experiment, photograph it, and then publish it through the application, to prove the ability to perform it, which caused deaths of children, and severe injuries to teenagers, which reached Quadriplegia.

Parents expressed their fear that their children might be seriously injured, under the influence of these challenges, calling for tighter control over the content provided through the application to protect children.

Specialists and experts attributed the reason for the spread of challenges among young men to the desire to imitate and imitate. They emphasized that the UAE law dealt with this type of phenomenon.

In detail, “trends” related to challenges through the “Tik Tok” application have escalated in the recent period among children, adolescents and young adults, including the “fire challenge”, “skull crusher”, “vampire teeth”, “Charlie”, and “ Holding the breath”, and “throwing up”, in addition to other challenges that may cause fires and a public health hazard, such as cooking burgers on an iron, cooking hot dogs using a clothes dryer, and cooking pasta in a coffee machine.

The idea of ​​​​the challenges centers around performing various tricks, including dangerous movements, while using effects and tools found within the application, with the aim of obtaining the highest percentage of views.

And with the spread of challenges among school students, a child from outside the country ended his life by hanging inside his home, and his mother revealed at the time that she had found a video clip that was next to him on how to use the “Devils Game” or the “Charlie” challenge, via the “Tik Tok” application.

The challenge has spread widely since 2015, claiming the lives of many children and adolescents from around the world.

This was followed by the spread of the “self-mute” challenge, which caused disastrous results after its experience among adolescents in more than one way, and the “throwing up” challenge, in which a student from outside the country fell victim, suffering from “quadriplegia” and fractures in the spine and spinal cord, after he was thrown. his friends up.

Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Ajman University, Dr. Ahmed Al-Zoubi, said that the goal of the “challenge” is to collect the largest possible number of interactions, which will bring financial results to the owner of the video. Also, every person from the new generations has a kind of inner emptiness, and seeks to appear different from the traditional style that his peers are famous for, on the basis that life – from his point of view – has become different, and therefore he searches for everything that is new and exciting for internal satisfaction.

Al-Zoubi warned that “some are embarrassed by failing to implement what is required of him in front of his peers for fear of calibration, and here lies the danger, as he is keen to perform the challenge alone, in a closed room, which may take his life because there is no one to save him.”

He stressed the need to protect our children from “falling into the clutches of this danger by opening channels of dialogue with them, and reviewing their ideas and aspirations, which may be unrealistic at times. The educational authorities also have a great responsibility to create appropriate psychological awareness regarding everything that is dangerous to children.

He called for launching awareness programs during official holidays, “because these phenomena abound during the free months and vacations, but when the student goes to school, he does not find time for that, and then schools and clubs must conduct awareness sessions to modify and correct behavior, and immunize the child against these temptations.” The educational consultant, Hayam Abu Mishaal, said that the challenges spread on the “Tik Tok” application are based on the idea of ​​​​implementing specific behaviors and sharing videos in order to obtain millions of views and followers, while children and adolescents seek to compete with them regardless of the outcome.

She added that “Tik Tok” is a world full of dangers resulting from attempts to influence the minds of children and adolescents, adding that a large percentage of them were subjected to psychological harm, and the consequent emotional and behavioral disorders, as a result of the actions they were subjected to that included a challenge to their abilities.

She explained, “Among the challenges are the consequences of which are dire, in terms of frustration, social isolation, and withdrawal behaviors, in addition to moral decline, as participants resort to performing unacceptable movements in front of the camera, in order to obtain the largest number of views.”

She emphasized that “legal procedures must be put in place to prevent negative manifestations from adolescents and children. There are also many aspects that are far from our authentic Arab values ​​and customs.

In turn, the head of the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council, Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi, said that “Tik Tok” is one of the modern applications, which is rapidly spreading, and that it is capable of delivering information in a graphic format, which is a space that was also used by many owners of sober content.

He added, “The problem lies in the bad exploitation of the application, and this falls on many social media applications.”

He continued: «We have in the Emirates a lot of legislation that came into being in the form of special laws, dealing with these wrong digital matters and practices. The Penal Code deals with this issue, as well as the law on social media, ”noting that“ the matter is decided in the state. Through our many follow-ups, we see that in negative matters, the lowest level of those challenges, the punishment was present and swift, and the summons was swift from the Public Prosecution in The state, and this indicates that most modern applications are subject to censorship in the state.

Al-Hammadi believed that “to limit the spread of this phenomenon coming from outside the state, we must resort to the family, as it is the basic nucleus of society, which requires imposing control on these matters, specifically for minor children in their dealings with these means.”

He stressed the need to spread education through the institutions concerned in this field, which are many, including the Ministry of Community Development, the content regulation sector in the Ministry of Culture, and the Emirates Media Council, which is the incubating reference for all media.

For his part, lawyer Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Bastaki said that the person who caused harm to his friend to harm his life, or death, due to the “Tik Tok” challenges, is considered an instigator to commit a crime, pointing out that Article 45 of the Penal Code stipulates However, he is considered an accomplice in causing the crime whoever incited the commission of the crime and it took place based on this incitement, or whoever agreed with others to commit it and it took place based on this agreement, or whoever gave the perpetrator a weapon, machines or anything else that he used in committing the crime, with his knowledge of it. or deliberately assists the perpetrator in any other way in the acts preparing, facilitating or completing the commission of the crime. The liability of the partner is available, whether his contact with the perpetrator is direct or through mediation.

He added, “The law also stipulates that whoever participates in a crime as a direct or causative accomplice shall be punished with its penalty, unless the law stipulates otherwise; For example, if a youth encourages their colleague to commit suicide, the penalty for the person who attempted suicide applies to them.

He mentioned that Article 51 stipulates that the accomplice in the crime, whether direct or causative, shall be punished for the crime that actually occurred, even if it was other than the one he intended to commit, when the crime that occurred was a possible result of the participation that took place.

Al-Bastaki added that the prescribed punishment is according to the crime that resulted in the act, as each act has a different punishment from the other, which applies to the challenges of “Tik Tok”.

It is noteworthy that the Executive Director of the Media Regulation Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Rashid Al-Nuaimi, had held a meeting last May with the head of the international team for product policy at TikTok, Julie de Bellincourt, to discuss encouraging the publication of positive content on the platform, and strengthening mechanisms for implementing Media content standards applicable in the country, on all that is published on social media platforms.

The two sides stressed the need to take appropriate measures against the owners of the reported content, which leads to the final closure of the account, which will contribute to limiting abuses, reaching violators, and referring them to the competent authorities in the country.

