Public and private school teachers reported that they confiscated unhealthy foods with spicy flavors while students were eating breakfast at recess, confirming that the students were applying challenges on the social networking site “Tik Tok,” especially spicy and sour foods, such as mixing potato chips with a very spicy flavor. With lemon, eating them without showing any effect, and other challenges that directly affect the digestive system.

They stressed that the quality of the meals students bring with them is the responsibility of the guardian, and he must comply with the school laws that relate to the quality of foods prepared for their children, especially since the challenges of “Tik Tok” directly affected students, such as vomiting in class, or feeling nauseous throughout the school day, and others. .

In detail, an Islamic education teacher in a private school in the Emirate of Fujairah, Nour Ali Muhammad, said that she was not aware of the nature of the challenges that students undertake during recess, until one of the students became nauseous and began vomiting in the classroom, and after he was taken to the school clinic, and asked about… The reason for his fatigue, he answered, was that he was doing a famous challenge on “Tik Tok”, which consisted of eating potato chips, with a very spicy flavour, and the challenge in this case was not to show any reaction on his face.

She added that the student’s guardian was summoned and made aware of the importance of paying attention to the nature of the foods that the student brings to school, and not allowing him to eat them during breakfast, due to their direct impact on the digestive system, which affects his lack of concentration during classes, and thus affects his academic achievement, if He ate it constantly during school days, so the responsibility for bringing such foods fell on the guardian.

An administrator at a private school that teaches the British curriculum, Aisha Muhammad, said that male and female teachers have been instructed to inspect students’ food bags and confiscate any type of unhealthy food that may affect the students’ digestive system, in addition to educating parents about the importance of choosing foods that provide the student with Card, without causing him indigestion or anything else.

While a teacher who teaches the foundation stage in a government school, who preferred not to mention her name, said that the teacher is fully aware of the new “Tik Tok” challenges, which are usually not useful, but affect the students’ psychological and physical health, and she stated that students tend to these challenges to prove their strength and ability to endure. However, this type of challenge immediately affects the student’s digestive system, especially since it has very spicy flavors, and the child’s stomach may not like it, which affects his concentration and attention to the lessons in the classroom. On the other hand, the parent of a primary school student, Noura Mohammed Al Hammadi, confirmed that social media programs, especially “Tik Tok,” gave children enthusiasm and excitement in implementing challenges that directly affect their health, noting that her son was urging her to buy “flavored chips.” Too Hot,” which his classmates bring to do endurance challenges without drinking water.

She stated that students naturally search for what is new and arouses enthusiasm without them being aware of what this type of challenge will cause them, and the guardian must monitor his son’s bag and the food it contains, to preserve his health and the health of his classmates.

The parent of a third-grade primary school student, Maryam Musa Al-Balushi, said that she was summoned to school after her daughter vomited because of the food she ate, which caused her stomach pain. When she visited the school clinic and inquired about the food that her daughter ate, it turned out that she had eaten She did not prepare unhealthy foods, but her classmates were doing one of the challenges, which caused her pain, so she was absent the next day with a medical excuse.

• Female teachers: “Monitoring the quality of students’ meals is the guardian’s responsibility.”

Unhealthy materials and dyes

Nutrition specialist, Maryam Al-Saeed, stated that school lunch for students is very important, given that they stay for a period exceeding five continuous hours, which will determine their degree of concentration and level of attention, and it is important that they get enough of the healthy food from which they derive their energy until the end of the school day. She stated that parents should not respond to their children’s desires to buy potato chips with spicy flavors, which the stomach cannot stomach, due to them containing unhealthy substances, dyes, etc.