In an unusual, but innovative strategy to promote the tourism in Baja California, the governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda surprised locals and strangers by using TikTok as a platform to advertise the beauty and attractions of your state.

In a viral video that has captured the attention of thousands of users, the president presents the promotion of the state in the Giant screens in Times Square, New Yorkmarking a milestone in the digital tourism promotion of Mexico.

He video shows to the Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmedawith casual but elegant clothes, speaking in front of the imposing times square display.

In the message, of only 44 seconds, he highlights the tourist benefits of Baja California, such as its rich culture, gastronomy and the various activities that visitors can enjoy in this region of the northwestern Mexico.

“How do you see, here we are in times square promoting our lower californiafrom one of the most visited places in the world, millions and millions of tourists will appreciate what our state is, what it is lower californiabecause this is what it is lower california“This is how the governor begins her message, while in the background one of the screens with tourist images of the state can be seen.

The use of TikTokone of the most popular social networking platforms among young people, is a risky but successful bet on the part of the Governor Avila Olmeda to reach a wider and international audience.

With over a billion active users around the world, TikTok offers a unique window for tourist destinations to make themselves known in a creative and dynamic way.

times squareknown for being one of the busiest and most emblematic places in NYis a perfect showcase to show the potential of lower california as tourist destination.

The giant screens that dominate the area allow millions of people of different nationalities and cultures to appreciate the images and the message of the governorgenerating an immediate and massive impact.

With this strategy, lower california seeks to attract a greater number of American and foreign tourists who, thanks to the video from tik tokthey will be able to know the natural wonders, dream beaches and the warmth of its people that the state has to offer.

The Governor Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda shows that it drives the baja california tourism and its ability to adapt to new online communication trends.

By using TikTok to promote their state and take advantage of the impact of times squarehas taken a bold step that promises to bring great benefits to the economy and the image of Baja California in the international arena.

The publication in TikToktitled From TIMES SQUARE it is a pride to say: WELCOME TO BAJA!!!, at the time of this publication, it had 4,275 hearts, 556 comments, 158 tags and 187 shares.