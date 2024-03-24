“Tik Tok” and the competition for soft power
The giant Chinese application “Tik Tok” is facing great controversy in the United States over concerns about data privacy and false information, at a time when it enjoys great popularity among young people around the world, and in the United States it outperforms “Facebook” and “Instagram”, which are owned by the American company “Meta”. Because most applications collect user data, the American authorities fear that the data will reach the Chinese authorities to be used for security purposes.
There are many American fears about the “Tik Tok” application, which is owned by the Chinese company “ByteDance”, including Chinese control over global technology at a time when the Chinese company is expanding, and spying on American society by collecting a huge amount of data, with the possibility of the Chinese government obtaining the data and using it in intelligence matters. Or commercial, in addition to censorship in publishing content, and using the application to promote China and its model, and influencing children and teenagers, due to the application’s popularity among teenagers in the United States, but China accuses the United States of exaggeration and misusing state authority to suppress foreign companies, after the application was banned. In some US federal offices, including the White House and the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and State, after the US House of Representatives passed legislation banning the use of “Tik Tok” on state phones.
“Tik Tok” can be used as a tool in propaganda, and it may be a powerful weapon in times of conflict, especially with the ability to access information and the possibility of using it to spread a certain narrative, in addition to the devastating effects that the “Tik Tok” application has on the mental health of adolescents, while all These risks do not exist in one specific application, but rather can be linked to all social media outlets, but the United States is focusing only on “Tik Tok,” and even if the attack on the application or attempts to ban it did not begin these days, but rather began since the era of former US President Donald Trump, After doubts about the security risks of the application.
The American steps fall within the framework of the impact of TikTok on American national security, and the sensitivity of data security for the state and its citizens, but their other context is the trade war, and the war of chips and semiconductors.
The quick decision in the US House of Representatives, with a rare consensus between the Republican and Democratic parties, is not free from political influence and fears of polarizing young people in the year of the US elections, and the possibility of influencing voters and shaping public opinion.
ByteDance has achieved revenues of $110 billion in 2023, and has users in the United States estimated at about 170 million Americans. This is an obstacle to banning the application in the United States, with what can be considered Chinese “soft power” and the ability to influence behavior. Others, and if the resources of soft power are multiple, then social media is one of the most dangerous tools in our current era, as social communication has come to represent a lot of human life, and the entry of these platforms into the intense Chinese-American competition is justified by the ability of “Tik Tok” to spread widely in a short period, With its focus on the youth and teenagers category, while the United States preceded the world in this field, “Tik Tok” excelled in the digital technology industry in the world.
It is certain that the Chinese-American competition in digital technology tools will increase, as these tools have become one of the determinants of international conflict, and it is not expected that the American authorities will succeed in banning “Tik Tok” completely, even if it affects the elections, as modern technology tools break the ban, while it is possible The ban, if approved, would have a significant impact on the application, especially if the US allies follow the same approach, but the ban may open the way for some countries to ban other applications, which may be American, for the same reasons.
*Principal researcher – Head of the Artificial Intelligence and Future Studies Department – Trends Center for Research and Consulting
