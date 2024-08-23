Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintes and Club de Fútbol Monterrey will face each other in the corresponding Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Mexican soccer when they meet this Friday, August 23 on the border.
Both teams ended their participation in the 2024 Leagues Cup early after being eliminated in the group stage and are resuming their activities in Aztec football.
Below, we leave you with the predictions for this match that will be the presentation of the new coach of the Gang, Martin Demichelis.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The most common thing is that a team with a new coach wins, this is because all the players want to show their worth and want to gain the trust of the helmsman. On this occasion, after the bitter experience of the team being eliminated in the Leagues Cup in a humiliating manner, they have to get back on track with the squad they have.
Both clubs are creating a lot of scoring opportunities, the home team has just scored three goals and shot a lot at the opponent’s goal, not to mention the Albiazul team, which has one of the best offenses with great offensive players, so there will be a shower of goals.
Before the participation of both teams in the Leagues Cup 2024, both were having a great performance in the Apertura 2024 Tournament, the border team comes from a Clausura 2024 to forget and with Professor Osorio they have regained some confidence.
In this first compromise there will not be many modifications on the part of Martin Demichelis He has just met the team a few days ago and will be guided by what has already been established, but little by little he will adapt to their approach.
The Argentine naturalized Mexican scored in the last match, he was still a bit worried, but he will once again recover his scoring instinct and will compete for the individual scoring championship.
More news about Liga MX
#Tijuana #Monterrey #predictions #match #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply