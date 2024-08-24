Club Tigres UANL and Club Deportivo Guadalajara return to activity in the corresponding Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX this Saturday, August 24 at 9:00 p.m. from the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León
In this way, in the following list we leave you with five predictions for this commitment that will resume the activities of both clubs.
The San Nicolás de los Garza team has a better squad and the game will be at home, so they have the advantage to win, in addition, they have been showing better football performance.
In only one of the last five games, the balance tipped heavily in favor of the Monterrey team when they beat the Rebaño 0-4 in the Apertura 2023.
Outside of that match, the games are decided by just one goal, although in most cases the gold and blue team wins.
The red and white team comes from having a deplorable participation in the Leagues Cup 2024 where they tied their two matches.
For this reason, they will have to redeem themselves in front of their fans against an important rival, since the last two league finals have been against the felines and just over a year ago they fell in the final of the Clausura 2023.
Even though they may suffer a defeat, they are not giving the home team the opportunity to win and will try to get a draw.
The former coach of the Sacred Flock knows the Guadalajara team very well, and will surely know how to get the victory for his former pupils.
Most of the players who played in his starting lineup are still part of the starters, so he will know how to go after them.
In recent Liga MX matches, the American player has been a key player who contributes a lot to the red-and-white offense, so it will not be surprising that he helps with something as important as scoring or assisting.
