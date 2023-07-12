Next Friday Tijuana and Cruz Azul will face off for matchday 3 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
Both teams close activities on Friday, and a match of teams that want to get their first victory in the contest is expected.
Tijuana comes from drawing 1-1 against Necaxa, in a game where they were surprised at the last minute to get the result. For its part, the Machine is not having a good time, since they have lost two consecutive defeats, which have been the result of defensive errors.
Undoubtedly, a match is expected where both clubs will seek to score from the initial whistle.
Tijuana: Jesús Corona, Vega, Díaz, Balanta, Barbosa, Madrigal, Rodríguez, Martínez, Rivera, González and Alexis Canelo.
Blue Cross: Gudiño, Salcedo, Rivero, Escobar, Jiménez, Carlos Rotondi, Lira, Castaño, Vieira, Christian Tabó and Cambindo.
Miguel Herrera shoots Montecinos with everything
The coach of Xolos de Tijuana, Miguel Herreranothing was saved and he attacked the former soccer player of the club Joaquín Montecinos.
“We don’t have to listen to a guy throwing shit out of a place, when you weren’t that relevant either and you came as the bomb hire. So he would have to be angry with me, not with the city or with the team”, commented ‘Piojo’ in an interview.
Carlos Hermosillo exploded against Jury
In the last match between Cruz Azul and Toluca, goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado was sent off for touching the ball outside the area, and it was Carlos Hermosillo who blew up the goal for his blunders.
“The Jury thing is shameful. Boy with great skills, but in Veracruz. Playing in Veracruzque is not the same as playing in Cruz Azul. My dear Jury, it seems to me that you are useless for this institution, ”he mentioned in an interview.
Tijuana 1-2 Blue Cross.
