Place: Agua Caliente, Tijuana, Baja California

Stadium: Hot

Time: 9:10 p.m.

Referee: undesignated

Ties: one

Blue Cross: 3

Defenses: Nicolás Díaz, Lisandro López, Víctor Guzmán, Ismael Govea

Media: Lucas Rodríguez, José Vázquez, Kevin Castañeda, Christian Rivera

Forwards: Fabian Castillo and Alexis Canelo

🔴 With information from @brendalvarado94 and mine, Antonio Rodríguez is very close to becoming a soccer player @Xolos. 🧤There was also an offer of @ClubNecaxa but the goalkeeper chose Tijuana. He has 6 months left on his contract with Guadalajara, then he will be a free player.@FOXSportsMX pic.twitter.com/WlujsK5HTA — Rodrigo Camacho (@rodrigocamacho_) January 2, 2023

However, by not entering into the plans of coach Veljko Paunovic, Tijuana and Necaxa raised their hands to take over his services, with the border team chosen by Rodríguez.

Defenses: Julio Dominguez, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, Ignacio Rivero

Media: Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rotondi, Alexis Gutiérrez, Erick Lira

Forwards: Uriel Antuna and Michael Estrada

🚨 Panathinaikos has checked the condition of Cruz Azul’s 25-year-old Mexican player Uriel Antuna.

🔵 #BlueForLife 🟢#Panathinaikos pic.twitter.com/WPW2qB6yc4 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) January 2, 2023

After the first offer, which was rejected by Cruz Azul, according to information from Kerry Newsthe Greek club is ready to launch a new million-dollar proposal that would now be in the 5 million eurosamount with which the Machine would let the national team out.

The Cruz Azul stronghold has been defending the cement cause for 547 games, so it is only 61 games away from reaching the mark held by Ortega. Will he get it?

IT WILL BE SINCERE!🙏 “If the opportunity arises, and I physically sit down to stay, I will be honest and continue, but if it is the other way around, I would tell them and I will be grateful for the opportunities they gave me to continue.” -Jesus Crown pic.twitter.com/9smcEKKNrZ — Cruz Azul I want to see you Champion (@CAzulCampeoon) January 2, 2023

“Right now I feel very good physically. I am fully recovered and from there I am going to talk with the board and be very honest; I still enjoy being here, but it is not only that, it is trying to be in the first places, seek to win and help the squad so that with experience they can contribute as much as possible. If the opportunity arises, and I physically sit down to stay, I will be honest and continue, but if it is the other way around I would tell them and I will be grateful for the opportunities they gave me to continue.“, he explained in an interview.