Next Friday the Clausura 2023 Tournament begins, and one of the most anticipated games of matchday 1 is between Tijuana Y Blue Cross.
Both teams will seek to play a good game to start off on the right foot and thus begin the path of victory for this semester.
When?: Sunday January 8
Place: Agua Caliente, Tijuana, Baja California
Stadium: Hot
Time: 9:10 p.m.
Referee: undesignated
You can enjoy the game through the signal Fox Sportsand online coverage will be available on the Fox Sports.
Tijuana: one
Ties: one
Blue Cross: 3
Possible Tijuana lineup
Goalie: Jonathan Orozco
Defenses: Nicolás Díaz, Lisandro López, Víctor Guzmán, Ismael Govea
Media: Lucas Rodríguez, José Vázquez, Kevin Castañeda, Christian Rivera
Forwards: Fabian Castillo and Alexis Canelo
Latest news from Tijuana
Toño Rodríguez is the new goalkeeper
In the last hours the departure of the goalkeeper was reported tono rodriguez de las Chivas, to return to the Xolos de Tijuana team. The Mexican goalkeeper was part of Querétaro, although at the end of his loan, he returned to the rojiblanco team that owned his letter.
However, by not entering into the plans of coach Veljko Paunovic, Tijuana and Necaxa raised their hands to take over his services, with the border team chosen by Rodríguez.
Possible Cruz Azul lineup
Goalie: Jesus Crown
Defenses: Julio Dominguez, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori, Ignacio Rivero
Media: Rodrigo Huescas, Carlos Rotondi, Alexis Gutiérrez, Erick Lira
Forwards: Uriel Antuna and Michael Estrada
Latest news from Cruz Azul
Negotiations for Antuna
In recent days, much has been said about the possible departure of Uriel Antuna to the Old Continent with Panathinaikos from Greece.
After the first offer, which was rejected by Cruz Azul, according to information from Kerry Newsthe Greek club is ready to launch a new million-dollar proposal that would now be in the 5 million eurosamount with which the Machine would let the national team out.
The historical ‘tasting’
the mexican defender Julio Cesar Dominguez is getting closer to reaching the historical mark of the midfielder Christopher Ortegawho in more than 18 years of career managed to add 608 games with América.
The Cruz Azul stronghold has been defending the cement cause for 547 games, so it is only 61 games away from reaching the mark held by Ortega. Will he get it?
Corona’s last ‘dance’?
The experienced goalkeeper Jose de Jesus Corona he could live his last tournament with Cruz Azul. At 41 years of age, the goalkeeper was sincere, and in an interview he declared that his continuity will depend on his physical condition.
“Right now I feel very good physically. I am fully recovered and from there I am going to talk with the board and be very honest; I still enjoy being here, but it is not only that, it is trying to be in the first places, seek to win and help the squad so that with experience they can contribute as much as possible. If the opportunity arises, and I physically sit down to stay, I will be honest and continue, but if it is the other way around I would tell them and I will be grateful for the opportunities they gave me to continue.“, he explained in an interview.
Tijuana 0-0 Blue Cross.
#Tijuana #Cruz #Azul #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply