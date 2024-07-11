This Friday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m. from the Caliente Stadium, Club Deportivo Guadalajara will visit Club Tijuana in the corresponding Matchday 2 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
The red-and-white team is coming off a scoreless draw at home against Deportivo Toluca; while the border team is coming off a 1-2 win in its visit to La Corregidora.
In this way, in the following list we mention five predictions that can happen in this commitment.
For some reason the match seems very even, but with an advantage and tendency for the locals, after their first exhibition in the first day of the coach Juan Carlos Osorio. Despite a possible tactical dominance of Xolos, Chivas is very given to at least trying to tie the game.
It must be remembered that Tijuana is coming off one of the worst tournaments in its history, where its performance was a complete disgrace and shame, but now under the orders of the former coach of the Mexican national team, a real change was seen, so that with an even game, the locals could win by the minimum with any carelessness from the flock.
The Tijuana team is coming off a victory over the Gallos Blancos on their visit. The team’s performance has improved greatly with the new coaching staff and this will continue to be reflected in the coach’s system, so while it may be an even match, the home team will dominate possession of the ball.
An open and dynamic match is expected, which could increase the chances of both clubs scoring.
The captain of the red-and-white team was booed at home on the first day of the tournament, and that will give him enough motivation to score his first goal of the tournament.
