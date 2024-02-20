The renowned Argentine footballer Lionel Messi has surprised his followers by revealing specific details about his training routine, mainly in regards to music who motivates and accompanies him during his physical preparation sessions, where very varied Mexican artists stand out.

Lionel Messi, known for his exceptional ability on the football field, has shared his personal playlist of music through a collaboration with Apple Music, offering a unique insight into your musical tastes and preferences. The list includes a variety of genres and artists, from energetic rhythms until inspiring melodieswhich he himself has carefully selected to keep him motivated and focused during his workouts.

Featured songs on Lionel Messi's playlist, called “The Warm-Up,” include international hits and timeless classics that reflect his diversity of musical interests. Of those who attract the most attention are Mexican artists such as Featherweight with more than one song, Border Group and one of the most unusual as the Tijuana Toucans.

In total there were 60 songs that the Argentine star chose one by one for the revelation of this surprising situation. The highlights such as “No se va” by Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame” by Fuerza Regida, “La Chona” by the Tucanes de Tijuana, or even the controversial Yahritza Y Su Esencia with Grupo Frontera with “Frágil” and “The Huitlacoche Wedding” by Carín León and many other songs of other types of rhythms.

The reveal of Messi's training playlist not only provides a different insight into his life off the field, but also offers his followers a unique opportunity to connect with their idol through music.

Since his arrival in the MLS and the United States, Lionel Messi has had a total change in life. He now allows himself to appear in more commercials, act in some of them, and even lends himself to dynamics with some sponsors, which speaks of how relaxed he is. is now in this part of his career.

