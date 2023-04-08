Municipal Civil Protection of Tijuana preventively evacuated 22 homes in the Herradura Sur neighborhood and Colinas de Chapultepec, due to the collapse of a retaining wall.

The preliminary report was received during the early hours of this Friday, warning about the fall of a retaining wall of around 60 meters long by 15 meters high, which collapsed on a vacant lot, behind Pelicanos street in the Herradura South neighborhood.

After carrying out an inspection in the area, Civil Protection elements evacuated two houses on Pelícanos street in the Herradura Sur neighborhood, and once a supervision was carried out in the upper part, the evacuation of twenty more homes from the private Colina de las Avesbelonging to subdivision Colinas de Chapultepec.

The incident was attended to by personnel Municipal Civil Protection, Tijuana Firefighters and Municipal Police officersin addition to the cordoning off of the property where the wall fell.

This Friday morning, the Secretary of the Municipal Government, Miguel Ángel Bujanda Ruiz, went to the area together with the Secretary of Territorial, Urban and Environmental Development of Tijuana (SDTUA), Enrique Bautista Corona, and the person in charge of the Municipal Civil Protection office, Bernardo Villegas Ramírez, where it was reported that there will be constant monitoring of the polygon.