Again tjuana it became the scene of more than 20 murders over the weekend, a trend that has continued through 2023.

In different parts of the city, remains of dismembered people and mainly armed attacks were found.

Only during the course of Sunday there were a total of nine homicides, among which is the discovery of a lifeless man, handcuffed and with multiple traces of violence, and who according to witnesses was thrown from a moving vehicle onto the highway. beaches of Tijuana-Rosaritor, at the height of the La Joya neighborhood.

According to the State Investigation Agency, other relevant cases occurred in the eastern part of Tijuana, including the abandonment of a person dismembered inside a box in the 2000 corridor. Also an armed attack on Héctor Terán Terán boulevard, where two people were shot dead in front of dozens of witnesses.