Again tjuana it became the scene of more than 20 murders over the weekend, a trend that has continued through 2023.
In different parts of the city, remains of dismembered people and mainly armed attacks were found.
Only during the course of Sunday there were a total of nine homicides, among which is the discovery of a lifeless man, handcuffed and with multiple traces of violence, and who according to witnesses was thrown from a moving vehicle onto the highway. beaches of Tijuana-Rosaritor, at the height of the La Joya neighborhood.
According to the State Investigation Agency, other relevant cases occurred in the eastern part of Tijuana, including the abandonment of a person dismembered inside a box in the 2000 corridor. Also an armed attack on Héctor Terán Terán boulevard, where two people were shot dead in front of dozens of witnesses.
The most recent report was the execution of two men on a property located on Bernardo O’Higgins avenue and the intersection with Díaz Ordaz boulevard.
