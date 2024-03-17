The Attorney General's Office of the State of Tijuana, through the State Investigation Agency (AEI), has achieved the capture of three individuals accused of pedophilia and vehicle theft. These arrests were made in different parts of the city, as part of a strategy to combat crime and bring to justice those who try to evade it.

One of the arrests took place on 1 Oriente Street in the Ciudad Industrial neighborhood, where state investigation agents apprehended Mario “N”, accused of aggravated pedophilia. This individual would have allegedly carried out lascivious touching of a minor 17 years old.

Another of the detainees, Leopoldo “N”, He was arrested on Insurgentes Street in the International neighborhood, accused of equivalent theft of a motor vehicle. He was found in possession of a Honda Civic automobile. reported stolen in July 2022.

Finally, José Antonio “N” He was captured in the San Ángel neighborhood, where he was served with a court order for theft of a motor vehicle. This individual was stealing parts from a Chevrolet S10 vehicle reported stolen in December 2022.

The three detainees are being prosecuted and will face justice according to the crimes they are accused of.