Baja California.- Elements of the PTijuana Municipal Police helped an elderly woman who was attacked by two pit bull dogs while walking through the Castillo neighborhood. During a surveillance tour of the area, the agents observed the situation and immediately descended from their unit to help the victim and drive the animals away.

The woman was injured in the arm and leg, so the policemen gave her first aid at the scene and quickly transferred her to the nearest hospital, accompanied by her husband, to receive medical attention. The Secretary of Security urged citizens to keep their pets inside their homes to prevent this type of incident, as well as to use the Emergency Button in case of finding themselves in a similar situation.

Pit bulls are known for their agility and strength, making them a popular breed with pet owners. However, they can also be aggressive if not properly trained or kept under control at all times. For this reason, it is important that pet owners take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of their animals and the people around them.