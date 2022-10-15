Tijuana, BC– Agents of the Tijuana Municipal Police protected and channeled before the respective authority, a newborn baby what was it abandoned in a hospital facility.

Through a call to the 9-1-1 emergency line, the incident was reported and immediately municipal police assigned to the Family and Gender Violence Prevention and Care UnitThey were transferred to Tijuana General Hospital.

Upon arrival, the officers met with a social worker, who stated that the girl was unregistered and she did not have any family member to pick her up when she was discharged.

It was noted that the mother repeatedly stated that she was not interested in the newborn or her medical follow-up, since the baby was under observation for testing positive for hepatitis C.

The minor’s mother is originally from the United States and is identified as Kerston “N”.

Due to the foregoing, the minor was handed over to the officers, who was later channeled to a DIF shelter for her care and protection.