Three rallies of four races in each served Tijuana Municipal to go for a 12-1 knockout over the Guasave Lynxes and become champions of the national baseball championship Pingüica category 7-8 years, which was held in the capital of Sinaloa. The Tijuanenses won the championship as undefeated. The club Culiacan tomato growers gave the monarch a replica of the championship of the LAMP.

The first inning was productive for the Sinaloans, making their only race with Jasiel Valenzuela hitting a double, going down to the register later with a similar hit Neymar Penuelas.

Baja Californians were not intimidated and responded with four lines. Gareth Garcia he scored, reached base on balls and toured the rest of the bases with respective wild pitches; for his part, Jesus Square Y Nestor Melchor they did the same by taking advantage of the pitcher’s error to step on promised land, while Iker Gonzalez with wild pitch.

Guasave Lynxes fought until the end Josué Medina

Tijuanenses did not give him a chance to recover Guasave and in the second inning they gave him another four annotations. Emiliano Kerber contributed two of them with a home run throughout the right field.

Later, Íker González singled off the congested trails to bring a teammate to the plate and Elijah Hernandez He closed the account with a single. In the third inning they took another step towards the knockout by making the rest of the lines with doublets of Nestor Melchor and Isaac Ramirez, who produced a pair of runs apiece. won it Nestor Melchor. Dark Hector he lost it.