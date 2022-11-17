Tijuana Baja California.- four subjects They were apprehended by members of the Municipal police from Tijuana assigned to the canine unit (K9). Two 7.62 x .39 and .223/5.56 caliber assault rifles were seized from the detainees, as well as a .38 Special revolver.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon. Wednesday on Monte Everest street in the Cumbres neighborhood in the delegation Tijuana Beacheswhere Fernando “N” alias “Fercho” aged 32, Misael Guillermo alias “Pimpón” aged 30, Miguel Ángel “N” aged 33, and Ángel de Jesús alias “Angy” or “Cabe” de 30 years old.

The confiscated, a 7.62 x .39 caliber assault rifle that was stocked with 9 useful cartridges, another .223/5.56 caliber rifle with 11 shots, and a .38 Special caliber revolver that had 4 bullets.

on the site too a 2006 Mercury Mariner vehicle was insuredgray in color, with United States license plates.

The detainees along with the seized firearms were placed at the disposal of the Attorney General of the Republic, the authority in charge of following up on the investigation.