Tijuana Baja California.- One of the areas of Mexico where the most are presented crimes of the human trafficking and smuggling is he Tijuana-Mexicali corridor.

The above was pointed out Frida Güiza Valverdeteacher of the Cectys University School of Humanitiespublishes the information medium En Línea BC.

These human trafficking and smuggling crimes affect especially to migrant women, girls and boyshe added.

Human trafficking and smuggling, he said, have been linked to the drug trafficas a large network that generates large profits and is on the rise due to the increase in migratory flows in Mexicoadds En Línea BC.

The teacher explained that, according to data from the Office of Drugs and Crime of the UN, in 2022 the human trafficking generated 320 billion dollars and the human trafficking 31.6 billion dollars, both worldwide.

“We can see that it is a big business, and that as long as it is an illicit business, it will be difficult to combat it, because we are beginning to see how there is a connection between the illicit activity of human trafficking, human trafficking and drug trafficking. drugs,” he noted.

According to the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System, in the first half of 2023, there were 488 registered cases of trafficking, which means that the numbers are accumulating. And it is a fact that there are cases that are not registered, they are not reported.

“It is a very difficult issue to size, because how do we convert this type of illicit activities into figures? It is very complicated,” said Güiza Valverde.

“The difficulty of the issue is because in these cases the preponderance is that women and children are constantly threatened, some die, so it is very difficult to quantify, we do not know if one or the other is the reason behind this,” he added.

Lecture by a Nobel Prize winner, Nadia Murad

On this topic, on March 19, activist Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2018, will give a talk at the Cetys Campus Tijuana, with the aim of making visible and raising awareness about the problem of human trafficking and smuggling. , which is more complex every day.

Nadia Murad will give the conference “Freedom, dignity, resilience: human trafficking in the face of society's indifference”, next Tuesday, March 19 in the Cetys auditorium, at 9:30 AM, with free entry and prior registration.

“The reason we found and the benefit of Nadia being in this region, is because Tijuana is a very strong area of ​​migration, smuggling and trafficking, not only said by national organizations, but also international ones, and it is important that the issue be taken into consideration and public policies are designed in this regard,” said Güiza Valverde.