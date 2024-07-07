Elements of the Office of the Attorney General from Tijuana have Seven people located who had been reported missing, being five minors and two adults, who were found in good health.

This result corresponds to the Specialized Unit for the Investigation and Prosecution of Crimes of Forced Disappearance and Disappearance Committed by Individuals, of the Prosecutor’s Office of Specialized Units, in the municipality of Tijuana.

The people located They are: Yaqueline Gutierrez Rios, 17 years old, Carmen Gutierrez Lopez, 14 years old, Xiomara Fernanda Reyes Castillo, 13 years old, Norbin Zidan Hernandez Escobedo, 17 years old, Yimi Joshua Barrios Monterroso, 17 years old, Laura Hernandez Franco, 36 years old, and Juan Carlos Roman Hernandez, 31 years old.

All the located ones are in good health. Some of them have already been reunited with their families, while others are being sheltered in government institutions to ensure their safety and well-being.