Due to not having municipal permits to operate, as well as other irregularities detected, Tijuana city hall imposed a penalty on a Bimbo distribution center for just over 3.4 million pesos.

The Municipal Inspection and Verification Directorate reported that this week, after supervision at the establishment located in the delegation San Antonio de los Buenos, Those responsible did not deliver municipal documents, including the operating license, the environmental impact consent, the permits issued by the Fire Department and for the Civil Protection Directorate.

According to local media, those in charge of the center of distribution They could only present the land use permit; However, the inspection also confirmed that they lacked safety measures, they did not have signage, there were flammable products and around 270 expired products were located in the operational area of ​​the site.

It should be noted that the company representatives made before Municipal Treasury the payment of the corresponding fine of 3 million 406 thousand 510.38 pesos, for violating the applicable regulations. In addition, a provisional permit was processed to resume operations.