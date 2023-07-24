Analysis, numbers and characteristics of AC Milan’s new Dutch midfielder. That’s why take it to the Fanta
profile and role
—
Dutch, born in ’98, Tijjani Reijnders arrives from Az Alkmaar to reinforce the Rossoneri midfield after Tonali’s farewell. Directional and quality skills, Reijnders is a footballer with excellent individual technique. He doesn’t make speed his strong point but it is a midfielder very agile, technical, skilled in geometry and ball management. Natural right but kicks equally well with the left too. He knows how to serve his teammates but also how to advance and try to finish on goal. In short, we are talking about a complete midfielder: he has played as a centre-back, as a midfielder in front of the defence, as a midfielder, as an offensive winger and also as an attacking midfielder. In Milan he will be able to play in median duo in 4-2-3-1 or like half wing in the 4-3-3 which is becoming increasingly popular in Pioli’s plans.
Is it to be taken to fantasy?
—
Reijnders should have the guaranteed ownership, regardless of the form used by Pioli, but it is certainly more attractive in the case of his use as an offensive midfielder in the new 4-3-3. Score and create chances for his teammates, and if we add his to the overall rating set piece skills, we believe we can talk about a full 2nd slot midfielder. In your private leagues you can focus on a 5% budget, hoping to pay even less. Should it cost a little more, you can still trust it. At Fantasy Championship it costs 29 credits.
