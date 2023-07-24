profile and role

Dutch, born in ’98, Tijjani Reijnders arrives from Az Alkmaar to reinforce the Rossoneri midfield after Tonali’s farewell. Directional and quality skills, Reijnders is a footballer with excellent individual technique. He doesn’t make speed his strong point but it is a midfielder very agile, technical, skilled in geometry and ball management. Natural right but kicks equally well with the left too. He knows how to serve his teammates but also how to advance and try to finish on goal. In short, we are talking about a complete midfielder: he has played as a centre-back, as a midfielder in front of the defence, as a midfielder, as an offensive winger and also as an attacking midfielder. In Milan he will be able to play in median duo in 4-2-3-1 or like half wing in the 4-3-3 which is becoming increasingly popular in Pioli’s plans.