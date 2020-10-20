Prize money in European club competitions will decline over the next five years due to losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him Times, UEFA has informed its 55 member associations that € 606 million lost in club competitions, the Champions League and the Europa League, last season due to a reduction in television and sponsorship revenue caused by delays forced by the virus.

UEFA was expected distribute the cuts in two or three years, but his letter to the associations reveals that the decision has been made to spread the load over five years. The 2019-20 loss declared by UEFA is 22% of its total prize fund in cash for the two competitions.

The drop in income This is because UEFA reduced the number of matches in the quarter-finals and semi-finals to one, and also compensation was paid to the chains Y sponsors due to delays caused by the virus.