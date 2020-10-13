Only 13 days has the self-proclaimed Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, to leave power, end the repression and free all political prisoners. If he does not, he will have to face, as of next October 26, a general strike called by your opponent in the past elections and current leader of the opposition, Svetlana Tijanóvskaya.

She continues exiled in Lithuania and from there launched a “popular ultimatum” on Tuesday through his Telegram channel. He did it the day after the European Union ordered the preparation of a new package of sanctions against the Belarusian leadership, which this time will directly affect Lukashenko.

In her appeal, the opposition leader raises three requirements: Lukashenko must resign, repression and violence in the streets must cease completely and all political prisoners must be released. “If our demands are not met by October 25, the whole country will take to the streets peacefully. And on October 26, a national strike will begin in all companies in the country, the roads will be blocked and commercial activity will collapse, “warns Tijanóvskaya.

In his words, “You have 13 days to meet three demands and we have 13 days to prepare. All this time, Belarusians will persistently continue their peaceful protests. ‘ The former candidate for the Presidency, who She always said she was sure of her victory in the elections on August 9, but that it was stolen by Lukashenko through fraud and manipulation, accused him on Tuesday of practicing “state terrorism.”

On Saturday, Lukashenko met with some of the opponents imprisoned at the headquarters of the secret services, to talk to them about his draft new Constitution, which would contemplate handing over part of his powers to other estates and calling new early presidential elections. He told them that “A new Constitution cannot be written in the street”. Later, the participants in the meeting were returned to their cells. In this regard, Tijanóvskaya said Tuesday that the opposition has always been willing to dialogue with power, but “dialogue behind bars is not dialogue.”

On Sunday, thousands of people took to the streets again in Minsk, the capital of the country, but they were repressed with greater violence than in previous days. They used water cannons and stun grenades against them and more than 700 arrests were made. This Monday, retirees also took to the streets to protest and were suffocated with tear gas. The Belarusian Interior Ministry has even threatened “live fire” if the demonstrations “get out of control”.

The opposition created a Coordination Council to establish a line of dialogue with Lukashenko, but its members were accused of trying to usurp power. All of them are currently imprisoned or exiled in countries such as Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. The last member of the opposition body left within the country at liberty, Sergei Dilevski, left Belarus on Monday. He said he feared for his “safety”. Since the mobilizations began, on the same night of August 9, thousands of people have been detained and hundreds of them have been sentenced to prison terms of greater or lesser scope. In a first round of sanctions, the European Union included 40 senior officials implicated in the manipulation of the results of the elections of August 9 and in the repression unleashed later against peaceful protesters. As the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, has indicated, now it is a question of also punishing Lukashenko, who, according to Brussels, “totally lacks legitimacy.”