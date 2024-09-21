The North Giza Prosecution ordered the release of Al-Tijani on bail, on the grounds that he was accused of harassing a woman named “Khadija Khaled” through messages on her social media account. The prosecution also ordered the release of the girl and her mother after hearing their statements, according to Egyptian media.

Al-Tijani denied the girl’s claim of harassment and said that he treats her like his daughter and she treats him like her father.

The Public Prosecution also summoned the girl’s mother (Khadija Khaled) for interrogation as part of the investigations being conducted with the concerned parties.

The North Giza Prosecution requested that indecent photos provided by Khadija, the victim of harassment by Sheikh Salah El-Din El-Tijani, be presented to the investigating authorities when she was accused of them and sent to her during their conversation on social media, to be presented to the technical authorities, in order to examine those photos to ensure that they were not tampered with, until the investigations are completed.

The controversy over the Tijani case escalated after the emergence of 3 new testimonies of harassment, as the Egyptian Women’s Issues Foundation announced that it had received 3 complaints from survivors, who reported that they had been subjected to electronic sexual harassment by an alleged sheikh from the Tijaniyya order.

The National Council for Women also announced that it had filed a complaint with the Attorney General against El-Tijani, after the Council’s Women’s Complaints Office monitored a post by a girl detailing her exposure to sexual abuse.

What did Tijani say in the investigations?

Al-Tijani denied before the Public Prosecution what the girl claimed in her post on social media, indicating that she suffers from a mental illness and her claims are completely untrue.

Al-Tijani added that Khadija’s father decided to take revenge on him, as he was always having disputes with his wife and would divorce her, then resort to Al-Tijani to intervene and reconcile them and return her to his protection.

Al-Tijani pointed out that when the divorce between Khadija’s father and his wife was repeated, he decided not to interfere between them again, which prompted him to take revenge on him, “I refused to return him to his wife, so he took revenge on me.”

Al-Tijani said that he filed a report against the girl and her father, neurosurgeon Khaled Basem, accusing them of insulting, slandering and defaming him through what each of them published on social media.

Egyptian Ministry of Interior

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior published a statement saying: “The security services arrested Salah Al-Tijani after a girl accused him of harassing her. He is being referred to the Public Prosecution Office for investigation.”

She added: “Within the framework of revealing the circumstances of what was circulated on a page on social media regarding a woman accusing a person, claiming to be the Sheikh of the Tijaniyya Sufi Order, of harassing her and sending her indecent photos during their conversation on social media without her filing a report in this regard.”

She explained: “Upon examination, it was found that the aforementioned person had filed a report with the security services at the Giza Security Directorate against the aforementioned woman and her father, accusing her of defamation and harming his reputation.”

She continued: “It turned out that the aforementioned does not belong to the Tijaniyya order and was previously expelled from it, which was explained by the order’s official in his statement. Legal measures have been taken and both parties are being referred to the Public Prosecution.”