Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Sebastian Tigali, the Al-Nasr striker, said that the influential absences of a number of the main “Al-Ameed” in the final of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State in front of Al-Ahly Youth, tomorrow “Sunday”, represent an additional incentive to present the best, and he said: “Everyone realizes that we are entering the match, in light of absences. Influential for a number of key players, but on the other hand we have good players who can add and show their best potential, and sometimes playing against the substitutes is more difficult than facing the main players.

Tigali revealed that the feeling of sadness over the loss of the Arab Gulf Cup title by losing with a penalty shootout in front of Al-Ahly youth still haunts him to this day, and he explained: “Even to this day, I still feel sad, when I remember the night of the Arab Gulf Cup final in front of Al-Ahly youth, my ambition was Great, in winning my first title with victory, I reached two finals in my first season with “the Brigadier”. We failed in the first final, and I look forward to compensation in the second final. “

Tigali added, “I do not want to focus on the last final match. We lost by penalties against a strong opponent, and I do not think that luck has a role in not winning the title.”

The Al-Nasr striker stressed their great desire to win the title of the most expensive cup, and to compensate for the loss of the final of the Arab Gulf Cup, and added: “The President’s Cup has a special taste, greater value and more motivation, and if the player has a choice, he will choose the final of the President’s Cup, because the title leads your team to play the Super Cup. At the opening of the new season, participation in the AFC Champions League, in addition to the title of the cup, all factors suggest the importance of the President’s Cup title.

Regarding the confrontation with Majid Nasser, the goalkeeper of “Al-Fursan”, he said: “I always aspire to score against Majid Nasser or any other goalkeeper, but in the upcoming final I want to score and get the cup, or not to score and get the cup, and winning the title remains the main goal. », And revealed his expectations for a victory for« Brigadier »in the highly anticipated final 1-0.