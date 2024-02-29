Thursday, February 29, 2024
Tihu jobs | The Israeli embassy was messed up in Kampi, Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 29, 2024
in World Europe
Tihu jobs | The Israeli embassy was messed up in Kampi, Helsinki

The chairman of the Jewish congregation told about it in X on Thursday evening.

of Israel the embassy in Helsinki's Kamppi was messed with a red substance.

The chairman of the Jewish congregation of Helsinki told about it Yaron Nadbornik at X on Thursday night. Nadbornik tells HS that the photo was not taken by him.

The Helsinki police confirm that a request for an investigation into the vandalism has been made to the police. At this point, the crime is criminal damage. The suspected crime probably took place on Wednesday morning.

The news is updated.

