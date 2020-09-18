Belarusian oppositionist reacted to the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the closure of borders with Lithuania and Poland Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In her opinion, these are the words of a weak person from his own imaginary world. press service of Tikhanovskaya…

“Lukashenka has already frightened us with non-existent enemies, accused peaceful people of violence, and real patriots of betrayal of the Motherland. But what he said yesterday about closing borders is a new level of detachment from reality. These are the words of a weak person from his own imaginary world. Don’t listen or pay attention to what Lukashenka says. He has lost all confidence. All our neighbors are our friends. All Belarusians are one people “, – she stated.

As previously reported by “FACTS”, in Lithuania, the border with which Lukashenka wants to close, who announced the pulling up of the military to the border areas, they called it a reaction to the situation of an inadequate person.

Photo by Tikhanovskaya’s press service.

