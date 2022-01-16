Chiavari – This afternoon, the firefighters of the Tigullio detachments intervened in two different rescues in the inaccessible area.

The first intervention concerned two women who, having reached Mount Ramaceto, were seized by the fog. Reached by the Chiavari team, thanks to the positioning obtained via the smartphone, they were escorted back to their starting point.

The second was carried out by the Rapallo team in collaboration with the Alpine Rescue. THE missing were caught by darkness and fog near the lake of Lame on Mount Aiona.