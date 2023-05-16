Chiavari – Levante awaits the passage of the Giro d’Italia to celebrate, even if Covid, despite having ceased to be a declared emergency, has hit the pink race depriving it of the most awaited protagonists, from the Olympian and speed record holder Filippo Ganna to the Belgian world champion Remco Evenepoel, who retired after taking the leader’s jersey in the time trial. It will most likely be Gerainth Thomas who will get off the Bracco wearing it, tomorrow, Wednesday 17 May, at 1.30 pm or shortly after, when the Camaiore-Tortona stage will take the cyclists to Tigullio. Pay attention to all the precautions that this entails.

The Municipality of Sestri Levante has ordered a ban on parking, on both sides, from 6 to 15 tomorrow in via Aurelia from Trigoso to the crossroads Lapide, via Fascie, viale Mazzini and the suspension of the circulation of vehicles and pedestrians in both directions, from 11.20 to 14.35, on Aurelia , via Fascie, via Baden Powell, via Bozzano, via Fascie, piazza della Repubblica, piazza Sant’Antonio, viale Mazzini. Side streets, car parks and accesses to the race course will also be closed using mobile barriers to prevent the flow of vehicles. The signs in Cavi and Lavagna indicate the prohibition of parking from 8 and traffic from 11.30. In detail, parking will be prohibited from 8 am, on both sides, in via Savoretti, via Aurelia, via XXIV Aprile, via Goito and via Previati and from 10.00 am in Piazza della Libertà. Access to the race course will already be closed from 11. Continue with Chiavari. The Municipality informs that «from 11.30 to 15.30 the transit of all categories of vehicles including public transport and in both directions will be prohibited, as well as parking in viale Marconi, viale Kasman, piazza Sanfront, via Piacenza and via Parma until on the border with Carasco». To ensure surveillance, “local police officers and civil protection volunteers will be present along the way.”

In short, along the coast, people are certainly expected along the roads, to watch the passage of the runners, while the organized party is located inland. In Carasco, the main road will be closed from 11.30 to 14.45 but already at 8.30 the prohibition of parking and stopping along the 225 and in the first 10 meters of the municipal roads that intersect it will start. No parking from 8 am also in the Settembrin car park. Schools closed at 11, to bring the kids to the passage of the advertising caravan, at about 12.45. The total closure to transit on the Fontanabuona state road 225 will take place from 12. The Municipality of San Colombano closes the schools at 11, those of Cicagna and Moconesi keep them directly closed for the whole day. Throughout the valley, from 11, there will be celebrations for the passage of the race. “Aperitif in pink” and choreographies are scheduled in Carasco, in Piazza Umberto I. In Calvari, in the Municipality of San Colombano, the moment will be shared with the students of the Marsano Institute: the agricultural section has prepared the flower arrangements, the hotel section the aperitif, and there is a bicycle route for children organized by freeride Tigullio. In Cicagna, in Piazza Caduti d’Italia, refreshment points are set up in collaboration with the Pro Loco and Polisportiva. In Gattorna di Moconesi the caravan of sponsors of the Giro will also stop and a maxi screen will be set up with live coverage of the entire stage, then DJ sets, virtual challenges on bicycles, a performance by the Scuola Immagine Danza, choreographies in pink with pinwheels and balloons, decorated shop windows , and aperitif consisting of focaccia, rosé wine and a non-alcoholic cocktail made with rose syrup. In Ferriere di Lumarzo, musical entertainment with Officina Musicale N7 and tasting of pancakes. Everywhere, decorations with signs and banners that will greet the Giro d’Italia. After the Ferriere, the runners will proceed towards Boasi, and from there they will leave the Ligurian Levant to face a new climb (after the Bracco) and descend towards Tortona.