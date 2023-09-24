In the third marathon that has concluded, the Ethiopian Tigst Assefa wrote a page in the history of athletics by improving the women’s world record by more than two minutes, with a time of 2 hours 11 minutes and 53 seconds, this Sunday in Berlin.

With this historic time, the first under the barrier of 2 hours 12 minutes, the fifth victory – also historic – of Eliud Kipchoge under the Brandenburg Gate was relegated to the background, although the Kenyan surpassed the Ethiopian Haile Gebrselassie in the record of the fastest marathon in the world.

Sensational

In September 2022, while all eyes were focused on Kipchoge’s world record of 2h01:09, Tigst Assefa, 26, had already caused a sensation in the German capital in his second marathon with a time of 2h 15min 37s, at the time the third best brand in history and the best brand on the streets of the German capital.

This Sunday he buried the record of Brigid Kosgei of 2 h 14 min 04 s, which the Kenyan established almost three years ago in Chicago.

A progression of more than two minutes between two world records had not occurred since 1983.

As an element of comparison, the Ethiopian ran faster than her legendary compatriot Abebe Bikila, who had set the men’s world record in 1964 in Tokyo during his second Olympic title. “I didn’t expect to run so fast,” Assefa confessed.

“But it’s the result of hard work.” After a first foray into the marathon discipline in 2022, Assefa has so far finished three 42.195 km races: his first attempt in March 2022 was sealed with 2 h 34 min 01 s, and then he surprised in Berlin in September.

800 meter specialist at the beginning of his career (5th in his series in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, personal record of 1:59.24 in Lausanne in July 2014), went on to 10 kilometers in 2018, and then to the half marathon and marathon.

