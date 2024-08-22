Tigress Elena’s walk was captured on video in the Amur Region. The corresponding video is published by a local portal ACH24.

The endangered predator was caught in a camera trap near the village of Volnoye in the Arkharinsky District. Monitoring was conducted by specialists from the Khingansky Reserve: they associate its appearance with the restoration of the wild boar population.

“Tiger tracks are quite common, but it is difficult to say who exactly passed through a particular place, since at least three tigers currently live in the Arkharinsky District: Elena and her two offspring of different sexes,” experts say. “And while the male can still be distinguished by the large size of the heel, it is impossible to recognize the females – the daughter is already the size of her mother.”

It is noted that the tigress Elena was released in May 2019, her cubs were born from a wild male in the spring of 2022. The last time a camera trap recorded her appearance in the Arkharinsky district was in March of this year.

