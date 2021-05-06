La Tigresa del Oriente announced that her vote in the second round of elections 2021 it will be flawed. Just one month before the next election day, the singer explained why she decided not to favor Keiko Fujimori or Pedro Castillo.

The interpreter of “Israel” assured that he does not trust the presidential candidates who represent Fuerza Popular and Peru Libre. “For me, as a citizen, neither of the two candidates gives me confidence because each of them has their own story,” she said. “I am going to vitiate my vote because we are already fed up with the corrupt,” he added.

However, he pointed out that he hopes that whoever is elected to be president of Peru in the 2021 elections will commit to the country so that it can move forward in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, the tigress of the East He celebrated that he already has a date to receive his vaccine against COVID-19 and asked Peruvians to comply with biosafety protocols to stop the spread of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Tigress from the East firm with her career

In mid-February of this year, La Tigresa del Oriente reaffirmed that she does not intend to give up her singing career. The artist, who does not have a pension, indicated that she needs to continue working in order to pay for her expenses.

“My artistic work is still supporting me, I have the royalties that Apdayc gives us to artists, something always falls for me. It won’t be that much money, but something is something. This is how I am maintaining myself, I still do not think about leaving my artistic career, there is a Tigress for a while ”, he said.

