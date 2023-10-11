The name of Alexis Vega has been in the midst of chaos for a week, off-field issues have made the player, who is the highest paid player of all time within Chivas and one of the most valuable signings in its history, to this day work separately, because in addition to the fact that his presence on the field, at least all of 2023, has been someone else’s pity, he has once again broken the code of discipline.
If the decision had to be made today, Chivas would have already fired the forward. However, there are legal and financial factors that make the move not as simple as that. For this reason, the club believes that the best thing for everyone is to close the sale in the winter market, six months before his contract expires. finish, a movement that will surely shake up the market within Liga MX, especially in the north of the country.
MedioTiempo reports that the Tigres would once again seek the signing of Vega in the winter market, but with very different conditions than the summer. In the first instance, the 10 million that they offered to Chivas in May have been forgotten, the price this time will be much lower. Second, they will have to look for a sporting agreement with the footballer that involves discipline as a key factor, since the cats are not willing to live romances off the field with Vega. Now Guadalajara and Alexis will have to adapt to the rhythms of the cats.
#Tigres #writes #Alexis #Vega #list