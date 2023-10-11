#TouchFiltered | Tigres still wants Alexis Vega

“At Tigres, discipline is a non-negotiable requirement, but they would be willing to go for Vega, although for a lower price than a few months ago” https://t.co/XcAoE4GYnK pic.twitter.com/7gQivxRFdD

— MedioTiempo (@mediotiempo) October 10, 2023