Club América is moving in the transfer market in search of a striker. The Eagles need a nine of guarantees, since Federico Viñas and Roger Martínez have not lived up to expectations. To fill this vacancy, the names of several players have been mentioned, such as Abel Hernández, Eduardo Aguirre and Fran Navarro. However, the priority of the azulcrema board is Julián Quiñones.
The current Atlas striker is one of the best in his position in Liga MX and was a figure in achieving the two-time championship. The 25-year-old striker has a contract with the Foxes until mid-2026, but a good offer could convince the red and black board to release his top figure. In this sense, America will have to compete with another heavyweight of Mexican soccer to sign the Colombian.
According to the most recent reports, in addition to the Eagles, Tigres is very interested in bringing back the soccer player from Nariño. The UANL team was the team that brought Quiñones to Mexican soccer, but in this squad he did not have as many opportunities.
According to this information, the coffee scorer would be one of the requests that Diego Cocca would have made, who is emerging as a new feline technician.
The red and black board would request a figure close to eight million dollars to release Quiñones.
During his time at Tigres, Quiñones played 72 games, scored 12 goals and gave eight assists.
