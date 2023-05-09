Rafa Carioca will leave Tigres!

And who would reach the feline midfield in the summer will be Jonathan dos Santos. 🐯

Today the Brazilian is not a starter in Siboldi’s team.@sportsWRADIO @WRADIOMexico pic.twitter.com/sbblfsMjQe

— Juan Carlos Ibarrarán (@chato_jc) May 8, 2023