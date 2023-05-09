Tigres has slipped into the league zone but, despite being the third most valuable squad in the country and the club that offers the best salaries, those from the UANL have the obligation to try to be champions every semester and therefore, if they do not meet such expectations, it is a fact that there will be great internal movements in the club and several of them we have already informed you in 90min.
Only the Liga MX title would prevent a massive cleanup within the Tigres and one of the names that has many options to leave is Rafael Carioca. The Brazilian, a legend of the club, is far from the best version of him but he has also been divided with the board for some time due to the issue of renewal and the same one that he seems will not arrive. Therefore, the midfielder will leave this summer as a free agent and his direct replacement could be found within the Águilas del América.
According to information from W Deportes, the Tigres will put a million-dollar contract on Jonathan dos Santos’ table for the Mexican to join the squad this summer. The player has only a 6-month contract with América, but he seeks its termination due to the lack of minutes that he lives within the Coapa nest, a decision that is in the hands of those in the country’s capital. Those of the UANL trust in being able to recover the best version of the Mexican, the same that at some point had him as a national team.
