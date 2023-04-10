Last Saturday the Tigres team fell dramatically in their matchday 14 match against Mazatlán by a score of 1-2. In a game where it seemed that the cats took the three points for facing the last place in the general classification, the Cañoneros gave the surprise and ended with the pool.
Now, and according to the first reports, the Mexican coach ‘Chima’ Ruíz will stop being the strategist of the ‘U’ team.
Although it is true that the team has not yet expressed itself in this regard, it is expected that it will be in the next few hours when a statement is issued announcing the dismissal of the helmsman.
It was from matchday 6 when ‘Chima’ Ruíz took over as technical director after the loss of Diego Cocca, who opted for the Mexican team.
He February 11th this year, the former soccer player took the reins of the team, defeating the Pumas at the Universitario by a score of 4-2. However, later would come 5 losses, 2 wins and a draw, red numbers for a millionaire squad like Tigres.
Likewise, that matchday 6 match against Pumas meant the most recent triumph for the feline team at the ‘Volcán’ so far in Clausura 2023. From that moment on they suffered 4 setbacks and a draw. With ‘Chima’ in charge, Tigres added 10 goals for and 12 against.
The UANL team has not yet made the departure of its coach official, but it is expected that in the next few hours it will share a statement about it.
