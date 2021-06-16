Ignacio Rivero established himself as one of the great references of the celestial team that won the title after 23 years of drought, his style of play, ability to perform in different parts of the court, as well as his physical resistance and the claw with which he faced each game made him an undisputed starter for Juan Reynoso and one of the favorites of the Cruz Azul fans.
However, everything indicates that the Uruguayan has the days counted with Cruz Azul, since although the machine wants to stay with the Uruguayan, it is not in a condition, nor willing, to pay the agreed purchase clause of 4.5 million dollars with Tijuana, a fact that would drive Rivero away from La Noria permanently.
Rivero’s fate would be Miguel Herrera’s Tigres, possibly being part of the negotiation that would take Leo Fernández to Xolos de Tijuana, which includes two soccer players from the country’s border team, the young Marcel Ruíz being the first involved. And everything indicates that the second will be ‘Nacho’, who since before his great tournament with the Machine, was a footballer that the ‘Piojo’ wanted to take America along all roads, now he could lead him with the Tigers.
